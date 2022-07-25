Political Compass Test: Problems NOBODY Will Tell You & A Better Test!

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As the video develops, you gain a firm understanding of the political spectrum and how it really works, as well as an understanding of how all forms of government exists and persists. This is not a perspective you will likely see anywhere else. Also learn the alternative to the political compass test that encompasses even more! If you are confused about politics and this explanation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6uVV2Dcqt0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwhA2NP_yKY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4A23otSrhPc - LEARN & ACTION: https://nita.one/advanced All You Will NOT Be Told About Modern Abolitionism & Slavery: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLQXPpwJgnaKBcN7GtQB8nD My First Book (On Slavery): https://nita.one/truth My Second Book (On Natures): https://nita.one/wisdom All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://nita.one/summitguidelines NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #politicalcompass #politics #political #politicalparty #politicalparties #rightwing #leftwing #republican #democrat #conservatism #liberalism #progressive #politicalcompasstest #compasstest #politicaltest