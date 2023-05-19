Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE - Sacred vs Profane Orientation
RealNewMetaMap
Published 19 hours ago |
Spontaneous focus that fulfills life absorbs experience directly in the unfolding moment at high point of the psyche without emotional reactivity or prejudgement, but the presence to comport with reality under all circumstances doesn't happen consistently without drawing the line between upward and downward orientation. SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com or the Motherhood Challenge at 45toRevive.com

Keywords
orientationcultural archivenatural geometry

