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FUNERAL DIRECTOR IN MILTON KEYNES UK BREAKS HIS SILENCE [ABOUT "PANDEMIC"]
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131 views • September 24, 2021
UK Funeral Director Courageously Exposes Ongoing “Covid” Crimes Against All of Humanity: “Delta Variant” IS Vaccine Damage
In this interview, O’Looney details his experience regarding the manipulation and culling of humanity via the ruse of a “covid pandemic”.
Following Max Igan’s introductory questions, John starts out by describing an event that happened at the end of November and beginning of December 2019. He had visited a hospital morgue on behalf of a family who had lost a loved one. The family had complained that the hospital would not allow them to see the deceased. When John inquired at the hospital about the reason for denying the family the ability to view their loved one, he was told that something terrible was coming. He was then taken behind the viewing room doors and was shown a temporary pandemic morgue.
O’Looney explains that sometime in early 2020 he was contacted by the local BBC for an interview. At that point in time, he believed the covid narrative and cooperated with their request, including directives on how to dress. John explains,
“They got the interview they wanted and promoted the hysteria. And I kind of kick myself now because it’s simply not true — any of it. It’s not true.”
Over time, he began to question as he evaluated so many things that didn’t make sense.
Read more here: https://www.oom2.com/t76906-uk-funeral-director-courageously-exposes-ongoing-covid-crimes-against-all-of-humanity-delta-variant-is-vaccine-damage
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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In this interview, O’Looney details his experience regarding the manipulation and culling of humanity via the ruse of a “covid pandemic”.
Following Max Igan’s introductory questions, John starts out by describing an event that happened at the end of November and beginning of December 2019. He had visited a hospital morgue on behalf of a family who had lost a loved one. The family had complained that the hospital would not allow them to see the deceased. When John inquired at the hospital about the reason for denying the family the ability to view their loved one, he was told that something terrible was coming. He was then taken behind the viewing room doors and was shown a temporary pandemic morgue.
O’Looney explains that sometime in early 2020 he was contacted by the local BBC for an interview. At that point in time, he believed the covid narrative and cooperated with their request, including directives on how to dress. John explains,
“They got the interview they wanted and promoted the hysteria. And I kind of kick myself now because it’s simply not true — any of it. It’s not true.”
Over time, he began to question as he evaluated so many things that didn’t make sense.
Read more here: https://www.oom2.com/t76906-uk-funeral-director-courageously-exposes-ongoing-covid-crimes-against-all-of-humanity-delta-variant-is-vaccine-damage
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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