BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Starseed Reset: The Great Mission Blackout + Arcturian Light Language Activation ✨By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
48 views • Yesterday

Are you feeling like your internal GPS just hit a massive dead zone? Welcome to the Great Mission Blackout. If you’ve been feeling disconnected, stagnant, or like your higher purpose or starseed mission has suddenly gone "offline," you aren’t losing your way—you’re in a recalibration phase. In this video, we’re cutting through the static and the 3D distortion to talk about why this "Blackout" is happening and what it actually means for your soul mission.


In this transmission, we explore:

• The "Frequency Static" making you feel stuck in the mud.

• Why "The Blackout" is a necessary reboot for the next stage of your mission.

• How to stop forcing the "old way" and start navigating by your internal compass.

• THE ACTIVATION: Stick around for the final 4 minutes for a high-frequency Arcturian Light Language Activation designed to flip the breakers back on and recalibrate your energetic blueprint.


Ready to stop the "buffering" and reclaim your momentum? If you’re feeling the call to dive deeper into your Soul Origin or need a direct frequency recalibration to clear the path, I’ve got the tools to help you stabilize and shine. Explore the links below to book a session, grab some high-frequency gear, or snag your free activation gift.


Let’s get your signal clear and your mission moving! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


🛒 SHOP SESSIONS & PRODUCTS

✅ 🛒Shop All | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...

✅ ✨Sessions & Art | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st...

✅ 🎨 Art Gallery | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...

✅ 🌐 Website Home | https://www.lightstarcreations.com


🎁 GET A FREE GIFT

 Activation Pack | 💌 https://evolve.lightstarcreations.com...


🙌🙏 SUPPORT THE CHANNEL

✔ Hit the THANKS button in any video!

✔ Donation Page | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...


▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...

YouTube ‣ / lightstarcreations


🔽🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ / lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ / lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ / lightstarcreations


📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟

Keywords
lightlanguagevertigo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Firm Deploys Humanoid Robots in Ukraine for Field Testing

U.S. Firm Deploys Humanoid Robots in Ukraine for Field Testing

Edison Reed
Ticks and the growing threat beyond Lyme disease

Ticks and the growing threat beyond Lyme disease

Ava Grace
Groundwater contamination near golf courses linked to increased Parkinson&#8217;s risk

Groundwater contamination near golf courses linked to increased Parkinson’s risk

Patrick Lewis
Potential Atlantic Current Weakening Identified by Researchers, Debate Continues on Causes and Implications

Potential Atlantic Current Weakening Identified by Researchers, Debate Continues on Causes and Implications

Iva Greene
Humanoid robot detained by Macau police after startling elderly woman on public street

Humanoid robot detained by Macau police after startling elderly woman on public street

Cassie B.
Move more, sleep better: How exercise and sleep coaching are transforming health for young women

Move more, sleep better: How exercise and sleep coaching are transforming health for young women

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy