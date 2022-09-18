Audycja radiowa 16.09.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz

Kontakt do Pana Georga Dudewicza :
Z udziałem artystów tego programu:
Alisun https://open.spotify.com/artist/2EiL0H8ZBmpOSCdmzcLijb?si=6z6r8pNgQmGMFr6v2lXe7g
Pristine https://open.spotify.com/artist/0N3K0rNhfgIYVCmcJU9wKt?si=grbnE2nOR8Ctm4u6XG0xkg
Arctic Philharmonic https://open.spotify.com/artist/2h8O4ix84B1H0Qj3TQfl6f?si=IUjboC4uRW-CcOw1yXJsMw
Buslav https://open.spotify.com/artist/2zQ7bx3nclgi5a51zHrBhm?si=iThcH-zASB-rVECAvk7R2g
Transport Band https://open.spotify.com/artist/4xC4ogRcLn76xPxkhj6mEj?si=N9maPQwUQ9y7hI6H1JvTQw
Moritz Ley https://open.spotify.com/artist/5w9vA7OEPcc2atrMUKjwGd?si=XJVhPpCGQgqdte0-yy7hTA
Martay https://open.spotify.com/artist/7dvbaqWJckgfwjvIS3Py24?si=romZLUrqQHGluA2BB0y0Mg
Lynagh https://open.spotify.com/artist/5uwcmbwXvIo4gLi9wVRuaT?si=394wOoVkQMi5F9OSJO2wvw
Amber Wilson https://open.spotify.com/artist/1H76ICg6E17qgLzarhO3O1?si=n9J6NH6JSliDSvsHl1QKuQ
Adria Dinev https://open.spotify.com/artist/17jMLwoXAFfjvMCsXO2lLO?si=qZufnSaVTA-GzVhksiMG-A
Rod212 https://open.spotify.com/artist/1VtIRrcWyxHXd5Fe2iEaRg?si=ML0Me4cMTAmcLxbovO1aoA
Julita https://open.spotify.com/artist/4NKBz9XWRy7r1B69L4gg5l?si=3dACATGkSUqUNU0lCY8Hig
Elsdeer https://open.spotify.com/artist/67Y2gL6Rl8dy7Mi8cfYuN5?si=qI0m0GYDSPy9NzPe2k3loQ
Jay K Mulungi https://open.spotify.com/artist/25YQrwPxWtgObN37egQF1l?si=DcaHlZFyTlqWEtaPt9wrnA
Playlisty :
Wizje/Visionen lista Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476
Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475
