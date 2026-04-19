Book of Mormon Saint vs. Latter-day Saint

What constitutes a “Saint” in the eyes of the Lord? The word has shown up in scripture from ancient times.



There are 98 instances from the KJV:



Deuteronomy-(2 results), 1_Samuel-(1 result), 2_Chronicles-(1 result), Job-(2 results), Psalms-(21 results), Proverbs-(1 result), Daniel-(6 results), Hosea-(1 result), Zechariah-(1 result), Matthew-(1 result), Acts-(4 results), Romans-(8 results), 1_Corinthians-(6 results), 2_Corinthians-(5 results), Ephesians-(9 results), Philippians-(3 results), Colossians-(4 results), 1_Thessalonians-(1 result), 2_Thessalonians-(1 result), 1_Timothy-(1 result), Philemon-(2 results), Hebrews-(2 results), Jude-(2 results), Revelation-(13 results)



and



There are 28 instances from the BoM:



1_Nephi-(5 results), 2_Nephi-(6 results), Enos-(1 result), Mosiah-(1 result), Helaman-(1 result), 3_Nephi-(8 results), Mormon-(4 results), Ether-(1 result), Moroni-(1 result)



So the question is what does God mean by the term "Saint"? I am aware of the old language translations which boil-down to "Sanctified One".



Does a person fall into "Sainthood" by being a member of an organization that uses the term to describe its members? Does the devil use the term to deceive potential followers of Christ?



I think my favorite scripture regarding a definition was used by Jacob in the BoM, and goes as follows:



2 Nephi 9:18) But, behold, the righteous, the saints of the Holy One of Israel, they who have believed in the Holy One of Israel, they who have endured the crosses of the world, and despised the shame of it, they shall inherit the kingdom of God, which was prepared for them from the foundation of the world, and their joy shall be full forever.



Based on this and other related scriptures there is no membership in an organization required to be considered a "Saint": only a lifestyle of being a dedicated follower of Christ.