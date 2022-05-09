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The Two Most Common Management Philosophies Today #shorts
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10 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZHzgMdKhKxc
What kind of company are you in?
Dr. Peter Stone, an associate professor in Political Science at Trinity College, Dublin, and the president of the Political Science Association of Ireland, also known as PSAI, discusses the two types of management philosophies currently dominating company culture today.
In this video, Dr. Stone emphasizes that corporations that treat their employees well instead of simply treating them like cogs in the machine tend to do exponentially BETTER than the latter. 👈🏻
Do you agree with Dr. Stone? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZHzgMdKhKxc
What kind of company are you in?
Dr. Peter Stone, an associate professor in Political Science at Trinity College, Dublin, and the president of the Political Science Association of Ireland, also known as PSAI, discusses the two types of management philosophies currently dominating company culture today.
In this video, Dr. Stone emphasizes that corporations that treat their employees well instead of simply treating them like cogs in the machine tend to do exponentially BETTER than the latter. 👈🏻
Do you agree with Dr. Stone? Let us know in the comments.
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