https://gettr.com/post/p26qfpb9f3b
2023.01.29 The ignorant and arrogant Sara Lihong Wei stole money from our fellow fighters and transferred it to private accounts to buy property. Surprisingly some fellows believed her and followed her. Now the court has given a just verdict.
无知狂妄的九指妖（魏立红）偷走战友的钱转给私人账号买房子，竟然有人相信她还跟着她走，如今法庭给出了公正判决。
