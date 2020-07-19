Israelights, the Interviews: Uri Alon from Shvil Ha Salat (The Salad Trail)

Uri is here to share with us how he built the reputation of his farm as the Willy Wonka of farming. How it all started and how he has touched the hearts of everyone who has come to visit through his passion of what he does best. Uri has a lot to teach through his farm which he calls "an interactive museum of Israeli agriculture" . This is a great insiders look into Uri's world and the magic there. (As the technology gods would have it, the video came out small, so either enjoy it like it is or just listen. It's inspiring content either way)