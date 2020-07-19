© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israelights, the Interviews: Uri Alon from Shvil Ha Salat (The Salad Trail)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • July 19, 2020
Uri is here to share with us how he built the reputation of his farm as the Willy Wonka of farming. How it all started and how he has touched the hearts of everyone who has come to visit through his passion of what he does best. Uri has a lot to teach through his farm which he calls "an interactive museum of Israeli agriculture" . This is a great insiders look into Uri's world and the magic there. (As the technology gods would have it, the video came out small, so either enjoy it like it is or just listen. It's inspiring content either way)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.