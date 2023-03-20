The Creation Movie - The Original Full Length Movie With The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Six years of working with the finest photography of Henry Stober, shot on five continents, have resulted in a work of art that gets under your skin.
»Creation« - a 60-minute movie in panoramic digital projection format,
narrated by a professional speaker. You will discover the breath-taking
variety of life in the sea, the air and on land in all its beauty.
This video makes a clear case for the premise that mankind is not the result of coincidence, but bears the unmistakable signature of a loving Creator.
It is time for a new enlightenment: one that makes sense rather than robs meaning. One that does not take God away from us, but brings Him back to us.
