The Creation Movie - The Original Full Length Movie With The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Six years of working with the finest photography of Henry Stober, shot on five continents, have resulted in a work of art that gets under your skin. »Creation« - a 60-minute movie in panoramic digital projection format, narrated by a professional speaker. You will discover the breath-taking variety of life in the sea, the air and on land in all its beauty. This video makes a clear case for the premise that mankind is not the result of coincidence, but bears the unmistakable signature of a loving Creator. It is time for a new enlightenment: one that makes sense rather than robs meaning. One that does not take God away from us, but brings Him back to us.

