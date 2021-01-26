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SAVITA in concert
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20 views • January 26, 2021
This is the first time that the spiritual music group SAVITA from Kazaksthan was on tour in Zurich, Switzerland. They are all disciples of Sri Chinmoy and played and sang their master's melodies and also used two native instruments of their country: the Kobyz (a kind of violin) and Dombra (a kind of mandolin). The members of the group are Akbota (leader), Anara, Nazerke, Akkerbez, Assemgul, Varvara and Anna (currently living in Germany). Enjoy the music!
November 2018
Filmed by kedarvideo, Switzerland
November 2018
Filmed by kedarvideo, Switzerland
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