What The Hell Is In the NJ Skies?

There have now been a slew of unidentified and unclaimed flying object in the skies of NJ. Is this a major breach of the mainland's supposed security, or something more? In this episode, I'll dive into this mystery as well as the known and unreported facts of Luigi Mangione and the CEO murder case.





The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information.





https://bonginoreport.com/





Find official Dan Bongino Show merch at store.bongino.com





Please subscribe to the podcast at:





iTunes:





https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t





000