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Jesus Commissions His Disciples
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3 views • November 27, 2020
What is the "Great Commission"?
It's best if Jesus Himself tells us!
“All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.
Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing
them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the
Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I
have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even
to the end of the age.”
It's best if Jesus Himself tells us!
“All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.
Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing
them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the
Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I
have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even
to the end of the age.”
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