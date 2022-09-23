The Crowhouse | If You Still Think Your Government Has Any Validity At All You're Just Not Paying Attention

Death by govt: More Millennials died in 2021 than in the Vietnam War

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tsd15iwJOjOi/

Neuroscientist Explains Why Some People Are More Prone To Believing Conspiracies

https://www.iflscience.com/neuroscientist-explains-why-some-people-are-more-prone-to-believing-conspiracies-58152

COVID complications push Australian deaths to highest numbers in 40 years

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/covid-complications-push-australian-deaths-to-highest-number-in-40-years-20220921-p5bjtm.html

Normalising Brain-chips: The New ‘Trans

https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/normalising-brain-chips-the-new-trans/

Normalising Brain-chips: The New ‘Trans’

https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/normalising-brain-chips-the-new-trans/

Smart Lights New LED Lights With Sensors Raise Privacy Concerns

https://odysee.com/@KILLUMINATI13420:9/Smart-Lights-New-LED-Lights-With-Sensors-Raise-Privacy-Concerns:a

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law allowing human bodies to be turned into garden soil

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/california-gov-gavin-newsom-signs-law-allowing-human-bodies-to-be-turned-into-garden-soil/?utm_source=daily-usa-2022-09-21&utm_medium=email

Australia's Central Bank Has Equity Wiped Out by Billions in Bond Losses

https://money.usnews.com/investing/news/articles/2022-09-20/australias-central-bank-has-equity-wiped-out-by-billions-in-bond-losses

ANZ Bank Upcoming planned system outage

https://www.anz.com.au/personal/investing-super/superannuation/member-centre/anz-resources/

Grant Prezence - Ours for the Taking // Official Music Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncB1QXKFro0

Anthony White GoFundMe:

https://gofund.me/1badd766

Anarchapulco 2023 Tickets (Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount)

https://anarchapulco.com/

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Surviving And Prospering During And After The Dollar Collapse https://dollarvigilante.com/max

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

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THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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