BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

04-20-2025 Seven Weeks of Preparation - Shabu'ot
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
12 views • 2 weeks ago

www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Leviticus 23:15 ‘And from the morrow after the Sabbath, from the day that you brought the sheaf of the wave offering, you shall count for yourselves: seven completed Sabbaths. 16 ‘Until the morrow after the seventh Sabbath you count fifty days, then you shall bring a new grain offering to יהוה . 17 ‘Bring from your dwellings for a wave offering two loaves of bread, of two-tenths of an ěphah of fine flour they are, baked with leaven, first-fruits to יהוה . 18 ‘And besides the bread, you shall bring seven lambs a year old, perfect ones, and one young bull and two rams. They are an ascending offering to יהוה , with their grain offering and their drink offerings, an offering (H801) made by fire for a sweet fragrance to יהוה .


Resources

Omer Challenge PDF - https://www.lbh.church/blog-post

https://youtu.be/E24FxTywzQY?si=oEWJnuRYA__86JIm

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VznkLhpKThQomcflmgkbu4PT&si=n5a0ZbKgdXzklFWq

https://youtu.be/41_Q91JBKug?si=qpDBPw6U0KL2tJBr

https://youtu.be/_whPwOiKg6Q?si=wLwF-NKV94N1hLr_

https://youtu.be/6natxW5WJ-M?si=7wL3pmLQVy4GsI-q


Donate

Cashapp - www.cashapp.lbh.church

Paypal - www.paypal.lbh.church

Online All Options - www.donate.lbh.church

Keywords
yahuahfireofferingsyahushashavuotset apartfeast of weeksset apart spiritliving branch hebrew churchshabuotset apart reach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy