Why Cardio Miracle? Nitric Oxide & vitamin D deficiency increase the risk of cardiovascular, metabolic, and infectious diseases.
9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

As a biochemist and molecular biologist, I think of signaling pathways. I knew of your previous publication just about the N.O. focus of Cardio Miracle. The supplementation and nitric oxide bioavailability wasn't new to me, but reducing the oxidative stress and a lot of things in the Vascular Endothelial. So, I was tremendously excited to see this August 15 paper of 2022, because it's a functional paper. You know, because we recognize the redox imbalance, we recognize nitric oxide and the vitamin D deficiency increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and infectious disease.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/06/2023

Full presentation “Health Strategy Update with Dr. Judy Mikovits“: https://vimeo.com/816065162/4db7ad9f20

More Cardio MIracle Webinars: https://therealdrjudy.com/video-library-dr-judy

Get Cardio Miracle: https://tinyurl.com/CardioMiracleDrJSolution

