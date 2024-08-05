Why Cardio Miracle? Nitric Oxide & vitamin D deficiency increase the risk of cardiovascular, metabolic, and infectious diseases.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
As a biochemist and molecular biologist, I think of signaling pathways. I knew of your previous publication just about the N.O. focus of Cardio Miracle. The supplementation and nitric oxide bioavailability wasn't new to me, but reducing the oxidative stress and a lot of things in the Vascular Endothelial. So, I was tremendously excited to see this August 15 paper of 2022, because it's a functional paper. You know, because we recognize the redox imbalance, we recognize nitric oxide and the vitamin D deficiency increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and infectious disease.
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/06/2023
Full presentation “Health Strategy Update with Dr. Judy Mikovits“: https://vimeo.com/816065162/4db7ad9f20
More Cardio MIracle Webinars: https://therealdrjudy.com/video-library-dr-judy
Get Cardio Miracle: https://tinyurl.com/CardioMiracleDrJSolution