Graham and John speak with two plaintive representatives of the Mesh class action…

Nearly 15 years ago a class action was started to address the injury and harm done to woman by a device that was supposed to repair the consequences of child birth damages. After having success in the judicial system and the subsequent awarding of compensation, the injured are still waiting

for justice due to the greed and questionable conduct of those representing the injured. Graham and john speak to two of the people involved in this class action. They review a story produced by the 7:30 report as an introduction and provide the back story to this travesty in our justice system. If just common fairness was the measure of things, this would have been resolved many years ago.





