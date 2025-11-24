BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Graham and John speak with two plaintive representatives of the Mesh class action…
Club Grubbery Media
Club Grubbery Media
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

Tonight on Club Grubbery


Nearly 15 years ago a class action was started to address the injury and harm done to woman by a device that was supposed to repair the consequences of child birth damages. After having success in the judicial system and the subsequent awarding of compensation, the injured are still waiting

for justice due to the greed and questionable conduct of those representing the injured. Graham and john speak to two of the people involved in this class action. They review a story produced by the 7:30 report as an introduction and provide the back story to this travesty in our justice system. If just common fairness was the measure of things, this would have been resolved many years ago. 


You just couldn’t make this stuff-up!!! 


Graham & John.

Keywords
pelvic meshchild birth damagesclass acion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy