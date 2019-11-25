© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meeting A Survivalist - Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends - BBC-TV - From Feb. 5 1998
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • November 25, 2019
And now in 2019, we know who's gonna start that war... the ADL !
https://www.brighteon.com/20aff55a-351c-4bd7-8aa7-de1c4df0ec97
The survivalist in this video had explosives planted on the edge of his property somewhere around 2002 and was setup by being falsely associated with two local "violent extremists" by the ADL in a October 18 2002 ADL article called "Militia Assassination Plot Uncovered in Idaho" Also his refusal to pay federal income taxes is not an act of provocation at all since the 16th Amendment (Income Tax Amendment Of 1913) was not ratified by a large enough amount of states as pointed-out in another documentary called: America - From Freedom To Fascism. By the late great producer Aaron Russo.
Video From Louis Theroux's weird weekends - Survivalists (1997) - Aired Feb. 5 1998
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0815023/
https://www.brighteon.com/20aff55a-351c-4bd7-8aa7-de1c4df0ec97
The survivalist in this video had explosives planted on the edge of his property somewhere around 2002 and was setup by being falsely associated with two local "violent extremists" by the ADL in a October 18 2002 ADL article called "Militia Assassination Plot Uncovered in Idaho" Also his refusal to pay federal income taxes is not an act of provocation at all since the 16th Amendment (Income Tax Amendment Of 1913) was not ratified by a large enough amount of states as pointed-out in another documentary called: America - From Freedom To Fascism. By the late great producer Aaron Russo.
Video From Louis Theroux's weird weekends - Survivalists (1997) - Aired Feb. 5 1998
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0815023/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.