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Mike Jaco
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40 views • November 29, 2021
Transform your consciousness with the Intuitive Living Event!
Intuitive Living Event is quickly seeking out. Don't miss out!
Click the link to save your spot now: https://rebeccasatori.com/event/
EVENT SCHEDULE
Intuitive Living Event
The all-inclusive event is on Friday, December 3 from 10 am to 4 pm
This event is ONLY open to 60 total participants. {We receive many requests weekly for L!VE event opportunities so get your ticket today!}
Your ticket(s) includes lunch and the schedule is as follows:
10-10:15 am Welcome network, and socialize
10:15-11:15 am Sherri Divband, Transformational Energy Healer: The Best Version of Yourself-Being Spiritually Centered in an ever-changing world
11:15-12:00 Rebecca Satori, Intuitive Business Coach : Magnetism-The NEW Art of Manifesting From Your Highest Self
12-1 Lunch Included
1-2:30 pm Micheal Jaco-Intuitive Warrior: Remote Viewing & Remote Influencing
2:30-3:30 pm Interactive Q & A panel with all 3 presenters
3:30-4 Networking, Merchandise & Prizes!
***Please reach out to Rebecca with any questions.
[email protected]
We look forward to BEING with you in person on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10 am SHARP!
Rebecca Satori
Rebecca is an intuitive business coach, published author, and accomplished speaker. She has dedicated her life purpose to helping entrepreneurs and business owners grow their wealth and worth to make a huge impact through their companies.
Sherri Divband
Sherri is the owner of Intuitive Wellness, a Center for Spiritual and Holistic healing. She is an Intuitive Transformational Energy Healer with vast experience working with adults, children, and animals. She works multi-dimensionally to clear the energy of past life trauma, merge time-lines, remove blockages, and assist the body to heal itself.
https://www.amazon.com/Divinely-Guided-Children-Sherri-Divband-ebook/dp/B09MMF4T5N/ref=sr_1_3?crid=140U74WAYTJHN&;keywords=divinely+guided+children&qid=1638138217&sprefix=divinely+gui%2Caps%2C170&sr=8-3
Michael Jaco
Michael is a Navy Seal Team Six operator and CIA security operative with expert intuitive abilities developed over 35 years of extensive combat experience.
With over 20 years of experience as an Intuitive, Remote Viewer, and Remote Influencer in diverse environments including combat Michael has expertly honed his skills in the higher consciousness realms.
Intuitive Living Event is quickly seeking out. Don't miss out!
Click the link to save your spot now: https://rebeccasatori.com/event/
EVENT SCHEDULE
Intuitive Living Event
The all-inclusive event is on Friday, December 3 from 10 am to 4 pm
This event is ONLY open to 60 total participants. {We receive many requests weekly for L!VE event opportunities so get your ticket today!}
Your ticket(s) includes lunch and the schedule is as follows:
10-10:15 am Welcome network, and socialize
10:15-11:15 am Sherri Divband, Transformational Energy Healer: The Best Version of Yourself-Being Spiritually Centered in an ever-changing world
11:15-12:00 Rebecca Satori, Intuitive Business Coach : Magnetism-The NEW Art of Manifesting From Your Highest Self
12-1 Lunch Included
1-2:30 pm Micheal Jaco-Intuitive Warrior: Remote Viewing & Remote Influencing
2:30-3:30 pm Interactive Q & A panel with all 3 presenters
3:30-4 Networking, Merchandise & Prizes!
***Please reach out to Rebecca with any questions.
[email protected]
We look forward to BEING with you in person on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10 am SHARP!
Rebecca Satori
Rebecca is an intuitive business coach, published author, and accomplished speaker. She has dedicated her life purpose to helping entrepreneurs and business owners grow their wealth and worth to make a huge impact through their companies.
Sherri Divband
Sherri is the owner of Intuitive Wellness, a Center for Spiritual and Holistic healing. She is an Intuitive Transformational Energy Healer with vast experience working with adults, children, and animals. She works multi-dimensionally to clear the energy of past life trauma, merge time-lines, remove blockages, and assist the body to heal itself.
https://www.amazon.com/Divinely-Guided-Children-Sherri-Divband-ebook/dp/B09MMF4T5N/ref=sr_1_3?crid=140U74WAYTJHN&;keywords=divinely+guided+children&qid=1638138217&sprefix=divinely+gui%2Caps%2C170&sr=8-3
Michael Jaco
Michael is a Navy Seal Team Six operator and CIA security operative with expert intuitive abilities developed over 35 years of extensive combat experience.
With over 20 years of experience as an Intuitive, Remote Viewer, and Remote Influencer in diverse environments including combat Michael has expertly honed his skills in the higher consciousness realms.
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