© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tickling the Tail of the Dragon - J.R. Church - Prophecy in the News
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 26, 2021
This is a now fairly vintage presentation worth watching! Featuring J.R. Church at a prophecy conference (circa 1997, perhaps?). He masterfully presents some little known facts and makes some very perceptive observations and plausible conjectures about a very notable man and his role in Bible prophecy. I believe he was right, confirming to me what the Lord had been showing me during the special watch days of the season. This video was filmed from my TV as I played a VHS tape I had purchased back in the day.
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.