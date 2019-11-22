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Affluent People are Less Likely to Reach out for Support
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2 views • November 22, 2019
A study from UC Berkeley published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology showed that have-nots reach out to one another in times of trouble, but that the wealthy are more apt to find comfort in material possessions.
What does this say about our value system?! Through education from our role models and what we're taught in school, we learn that success is directly related to material wealth and power. It seems that the indigent have it right by valuing community more than materialism. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
What does this say about our value system?! Through education from our role models and what we're taught in school, we learn that success is directly related to material wealth and power. It seems that the indigent have it right by valuing community more than materialism. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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