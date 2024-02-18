Babylon is fallen! is fallen!

Want a great overall picture of How Rome is being thrown under the bus?

They are desperate to keep man's laws from losing authority under the fast re-emerging Biblical law excitement, even if they have to intentionally collapse their long thoroughly controlled church machinery to do so!

This will help tons of beginners see the big picture.

Link to original Dan Dicks clip from today's video:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Nf94p7hwHvS/?list=subscriptions