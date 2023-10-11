Create New Account
WW2 July 1943 Ukraine - Footage of SS Galicia Division Volunteers Parade under Command of German SS Officers in Lvov near the Opera Theater - before Departure for Training
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Copied description as found:

Footage of SS Galicia Division volunteers parade under command of German SS officers in Lvov near the opera theater before departure for training.

You can also see Ukrainian women in traditional dresses offering flowers to the German SS officers.

Presumably July, 1943

Via: Ivan Katchanovski (https://twitter.com/I_Katchanovski/status/1711863444570333362?t=YghQslXgiJ2WX9NaKoHueA&s=19) on X/Twitter

? Not much has changed in Lvov, they still hold questionable parades ?￢ﾀﾍ♂️

