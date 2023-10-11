WW2 July 1943 Ukraine - Footage of SS Galicia Division Volunteers Parade under Command of German SS Officers in Lvov near the Opera Theater - before Departure for Training

Copied description as found:
Footage of SS Galicia Division volunteers parade under command of German SS officers in Lvov near the opera theater before departure for training.
You can also see Ukrainian women in traditional dresses offering flowers to the German SS officers.
Presumably July, 1943
Via: Ivan Katchanovski (https://twitter.com/I_Katchanovski/status/1711863444570333362?t=YghQslXgiJ2WX9NaKoHueA&s=19) on X/Twitter
? Not much has changed in Lvov, they still hold questionable parades ?￢ﾀﾍ♂️
