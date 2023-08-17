Apple Cancels Glenn Beck, But Claims Technical Error

Apple took down 3,000 episodes of the Glenn Beck Program for no reason whatsoever. However, Apple claims it was due to technical error. It this another move made a big tech firm to cancel a conservative voice? Or is there a problem with Apple's RSS feed like they are claiming?
