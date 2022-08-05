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robertgouveia Ted CRUZ vs. FBI Director WRAY on Militia Symbols and IGNORING REAL Threats
Robert Gouveia Esq.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H20l2ndzyT4&t
https://rumble.com/v1esmdd-cruz-vs.-wray-on-fbis-militia-symbols-doj-wants-navarros-protonmail-breonna.html
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/ted-cruz-vs.-fbi-director-wray-on:d
https://www.facebook.com/robertgouveiaesq/videos/465834015051824
Ted CRUZ vs. FBI Director WRAY on "Militia Symbols" and IGNORING REAL Threats