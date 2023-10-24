Turkey Tail Mushroom Soup Recipe

Ingredients:

Instructions:

1. Add a few glugs of high-quality olive oil to a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring, until soft and fragrant – about 5 minutes. Add in the sliced mushroom and cook for another four minutes until soft and all the vegetables are browning.





2. Stir in the minced garlic cloves and cook for another minute.





3. Add the carrots, celery, and potato, along with the thyme and rosemary. Allow the vegetables to cook for about a minute, then add the turkey tail powder and vegetable stock. Stir in the soy sauce and then season the soup with salt and pepper.





4. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Allow the pot to bubble away for 20-30 minutes, or until the potato is fork tender.





5. Remove the potato from the soup and add to a high-powered blender. Then, add the cashews and enough liquid to make the blender work. Whiz into a creamy consistency, then return to the soup pot. Taste it (careful, it's hot) and season to the desired flavor.





6. Remove the soup pot from the heat and divide it between bowls, or allow to cool then store in the fridge. Serve with crusty bread.