HERE IS THE EVIDENCE

If we the people need to know what happened, look no further. judges have refused to look at the evidence when it is right in front of them, YET.
If We the people don't stop this, then it'll be We the Slaves.
Make Every legal vote count
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.