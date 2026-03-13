Zionism Making Protestant Politicians in America Anti-Catholic

11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called faithful and true, and with justice doth he judge and fight.

12 And his eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many diadems, and he had a name written, which no man knoweth but himself.

13 And he was clothed with a garment sprinkled with blood; and his name is called, THE WORD OF GOD.

14 And the armies that are in heaven followed him on white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.

15 And out of his mouth proceedeth a sharp two edged sword; that with it he may strike the nations. And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness of the wrath of God the Almighty.

16 And he hath on his garment, and on his thigh written: KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.