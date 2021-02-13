36-year-old surgeon dies after Covid-19 vaccine

Dr. J. Barton Williams, a 36-year-old surgeon from Memphis, Tennessee died on Feb 8, 2021 of multi-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccine.Even though he told doctors that he was NOT aware that he ever had Covid-19, and he had tested NEGATIVE SEVERAL TIMES, health authorities are still trying to claim that it was Covid-19 that killed him, and not the vaccine.The story is posted here:Alex Berenson tweeted about this here:Alex Berenson @AlexBerenson7:01 AM · Feb 11, 20211/ A 37-year-old doctor in Memphis died Monday of an immune response after receiving the #Covid vaccine. It now appears health authorities want to whitewash the death as somehow being related to the virus rather than the vaccine - EVEN THOUGH HE NEVER TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID...__Alex Berenson @AlexBerenson7:03 AM · Feb 11, 20212/ Considering this story is supposedly about his death, it has truly bizarre holes. It doesn't say when he was vaccinated, how closely his illness followed his vaccination, what his symptoms were and or what specifically killed him...__Alex Berenson @AlexBerenson7:05 AM · Feb 11, 20213/ Here's a pro tip: those facts are missing because they almost certainly don't fit the desperate narrative public health authorities are trying to spin here.Source Fat News