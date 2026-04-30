Russian sailors of the Black Sea Fleet engaged in the battle & defended the approaches to the Crimean Bridge

Battle with MBAC in the Kerch Strait

At night, the enemy sent up to 10 MBAC/MRTC vessels into the strait. Our border guards, Rosgvardiya, and sailors of the Black Sea Fleet engaged in the battle and defended the approaches to the Crimean Bridge.

Two majors ✨ Two majors in MAH

Adding from Rybar about this:

Night Battle📝on the USV attack on the Kerch Strait

A day after unmanned surface vehicles attacked west of Crimea, as well as an attack on a tanker, Ukrainian naval drones attacked the Kerch Strait with the goal of testing/breaking through the defenses of the Crimean Bridge. And FSB and Rosgvardiya boats took on the battle.

🖍The heroism of the boat crews is beyond question. What is far more important is how unexpected the attack was. To be frank, the attack was simply "slept through", and the threat was only noticed when the enemy USVs appeared at the Kerch Strait.

🚩Yesterday they counted up to 8 naval drones, six of which were destroyed near Crimea, and two struck a tanker. But in the night attack there were up to 10 units. That is, either there were more initially, or not all USVs were stopped on the night of April 29.

🏳️And in this situation, one of the key problems is the lack of a proper surface target detection and reconnaissance system. The capabilities of the Black Sea Fleet are limited not only by the fact that ships are locked in Novorossiysk, and de facto the protection of the waters was handed over to the border patrol, but also by organizational issues.

❗️The number of UAVs such as "Forpost" or even "Orion" in the fleet is catastrophically low. Yes, this can be attributed to the general shortage of these UAVs in the armed forces, but there are also alternative cheaper options, such as "Skat". The unwillingness to acknowledge mistakes and correct the situation could ultimately lead to fatal consequences.

Early detection of targets requires establishing reconnaissance, and if "Forposts" will only be launched on assignment, what kind of USV detection can we talk about? And this applies not only to the fleet, but to many other structures in general.

Adding, more info from yesterday's questioning of Hegseth:

Hawks are pressing📝

An important moment at the hearings of the Pentagon chief in the House of Representatives was the announcement by Pete Hegseth about unfreezing $400 million in military aid to so-called Ukraine.

🔻Who froze the funds and when?

▪️A global freeze on American military aid to Ukraine occurred on March 4, 2025 by order of Donald Trump amid a conflict with Volodymyr Zelensky.

▪️These specific funds were approved by Congress under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). However, after their approval, the Pentagon deliberately dragged out the process.

▪️Influential Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who heads the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, complained to The Washington Post that the money was "gathering dust" in the department, and the Pentagon's political office headed by Deputy Secretary Elbridge Colby simply ignored Senate requests and blocked the allocation of funds.

🖍The Pentagon was forced to unfreeze the funds under pressure from hawks in Congress. However, this does not mean that weapons will instantly reach so-called Ukraine: the money is allocated not for the transfer of weapons from U.S. Army warehouses, but for concluding contracts with manufacturers — the weapons still need to be produced or purchased.

❗️So despite the overall sharp decline in American support (which has decreased more than 40-fold over two years) and the Trump administration's unwillingness to sponsor Kyiv, Congress still retains leverage over the Pentagon and is able to push through the implementation of budgets approved by law.