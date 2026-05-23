Freeing Hryshino — Rybar's analysis📝



In early April, Russian forces attacked on several sectors of the Dobropillia direction.



➡️On the northern flank, troops methodically advanced toward the outskirts of Novyi Donbas, while in the south they sought to push AFU forces out of the ruins of Hryshino. Following the battles for the village, they managed to advance in the surrounding areas and begin an offensive further northwest.



➡️To the north, assault troops of the GV "Tsentr" by late April consolidated positions on the approaches to Novyi Donbas, and also engaged in battles for mine No. 2 "Vodyanskaya" located to the south. Throughout May, the enemy, seeking to prevent Russian units from consolidating their occupied positions, repeatedly attacked in the areas of Belitske and Rodynske; fighting continues in these sectors.



📌At present, neither side manages to turn the tide of battle in this direction. Straightening out the front line in the vicinity of Hryshino holds great significance, as it would allow the Russian Armed Forces to free up additional reserves for an offensive on Dobropillia from two sides simultaneously. However, an extremely challenging drone situation impedes this.

Adding:

Two Majors #Situation Report as of the morning of May 23, 2026



▪️ During the night, attacks on Moscow & Sevastopol were repelled. In Novorossiysk, there was a fire at an oil depot and damage to the glazing of multi-story buildings. In the Kaluga region, 5 UAVs were destroyed over the territories of the Maloyaroslavets, Borovsk, & Tarus districts. In the Rostov region, UAVs were shot down in the Matveevo-Kurgan & Tarasov districts. Restrictions were imposed at a number of airports. Prior to this, the MoD reported on 106 downed drones during the day. An attack on an educational building and a dormitory in the Starobelsk Pedagogical College in the LNR on the previous night resulted in the Supreme Leader personally setting the task of launching a counterstrike specifically for these destructions and civilian deaths.



▪️ In the Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions, BVs of the Russian Armed Forces were hit during the night.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the Starodub district was attacked, & a civilian was killed in a car hit by a moving vehicle. The AFU launched a drone attack on a civilian car in Sevsk, killing a civilian & injuring the driver with shrapnel.



▪️ On the Sumy front, our assault aircraft of the "North" Group of Forces advanced up to 800 meters on 20 sectors. Continued skirmishes in Zapselye & Kondratovka. In the Rassonoe village of the Krasnopolsky district, our assault groups advanced.



▪️ Kursk region, a multi-story building in the NW microdistrict of Kursk was damaged.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man was injured in a drone attack on a cargo vehicle in Shebekino. In the Yasnye Zori village, a drone of the AFU exploded on the territory of an enterprise, injuring a civilian. In the Zhdanov hutor district, a drone hit a GAZelle, & 3 men independently went to the hospital. Many settlements under daily attacks.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the enemy is putting up a stubborn resistance to our assault aircraft of the "North" Group of Forces in the Grankov village. The liberation of this settlement will allow our troops to reach a major logistics center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this front - Kazachya Lopan'. On the Volchansk sector - skirmishes in the Karaychino and Okhrimovka villages, as well as in the forested areas of the Volchansk district. On the Velikoburluks direction, the "North" Group of Forces writes about progress up to 1200 meters on three sectors: in the Budarki village and the forested areas of the Kuibyshevsky district.



▪️ On the south of the Kupyansk front, battles in the area of Kurilovka, Kovsharovka, on the approaches to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.



▪️ Heavy battles continue in Konstantinovka and on the flanks. Despite the intensity of the battle, there were no significant changes over the day.



▪️ On the Dobropillsky front, battles in Vasilevka and Mirnye northwest of Grishino.



▪️ As a result of the joint and coordinated actions of the soldiers of the 155th Marine Infantry Regiment of the 55th Motor Rifle Division and the 394th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the "East" Group of Forces, a major settlement Verkhnya Tersa, which was an important logistical and defensive node of the enemy, was taken under control.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the situation remains difficult. As everywhere, the enemy is launching drone attacks at an operational depth, hindering the logistics of the troops. A feature of the front is the passage in the rear of a civilian logistical route, a land corridor, which is extremely important for the supply of new regions in the south. Energy facilities are also under constant attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to a temporary lack of electricity, there may be disruptions in communication.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors