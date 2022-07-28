In This Global Financial Crisis, Pension and Insurance Will Become Jokes. Himalaya Coins and G- Series Are Able to Solve the Problem of Economic Recession

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https://gnews.org/post/p10g9bde0
The essence of wealth is that when you need it, your past labor can be turned into a tool to solve your needs, and the tool to meet your needs is called wealth. All of us in the new Chinese Federation can live very well under any circumstances. We don’t care about the pensions, the insurance