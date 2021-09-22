HOW ‘MULTI-TASKING’ DISRUPTS & DEFEATS CIA MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES



TRAUMA TO EARS AS I LISTEN TO WHITE NOISE AND READ BIBLE SIMULTANEOUSLY. TRAUMA IS USED BY RNM SUPERCOMPUTER TO DISRUPT MY CONTINUITY OF THOUGHT & ERASE SHORT TERM ACTIVE MEMORY to stop multitasking from defeating their mind control remote neural /monitoring manipulation system



Multi­Tasking



When you are constantly thinking in multiple threads (multiple tasks or thoughts) then there is no single coherent pattern for the perps to establish & integrate into RNM data. In other words, ‘integration completion' between the RNM system & your brain is hindered & without your response to that specific remote neural attack the RNM verification process breaks apart



CIA DoD Contractors are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic low frequency waves to interfere with your memory & thought process. Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own



If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts & behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your real memory & thought process while these fabricated & falsified mental suggestions are being provided. The interference is triggered & can be activated at will by the attackers



You must be able to contrast the system's attempts to mentally manipulate with fabricated & falsified thoughts & emotions (artificial brain waves). You must also manage their ability to evaluate your responses by controlling the 'verification process' ­(ignoring them) by working through the remote neural 'memory blocks' ­& counter the system's ability to influence your choices. It will begin to feel as though you are thinking in two 'threads'