SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 2

What ever happened to all the men with big, hairy, brass balls? Where is the courage these days? Where is the critical thinking and the common sense?Fear not, dear ones -- these things are returning to us.We The People are finding our way through the fog of war and will be arriving at the great End Game very soon. It is surely upon us. Be cautious as you tread.You think things are just going to get easier and better for all of humanity during our collective dark night of the soul? Think again.But just because we are approaching murky and troubling waters, that doesnt mean we must bury our heads in fear and ignorance. There is a higher path indeed.Choose joy over fear. Choose action over complacency. Choose freedom over slavery.Much to cover in today's show.Bannon is in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Mainstream narrative on COVID1984 is falling flat. Joe Biden isn't really Joe Biden. Dave Chapelle is being cancelled for being too awesome. The NIH is throwing it's baby, Eco Health Alliance, under the bus. Things are getting juicy!Dark to Light, baby.Enjoy the show!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!Donate US Dollars:Donate Crypto:USDC: 0x9298b7b6578D4359eFA744e96058B887b764e55DBTC: 3AG1mG5h11Ksb9dLD8MSHesoM7bL48KATNXRP: rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQgETH: 0xf1a18c36c3CB75641fc2b06F556d7E868ABAE0a5ETC: 0x4aA2a5fedC993E5F866Fc0EFF762b38b7c56A728DASH: XnF44GHnSdwohxQZ1aHqEguGey9KEriew2BCH: qqf3jfhtu82ykcul9ktj64nzrmwyrf63audxmj6qd0REN: 0x11675d4261B4dA4f3581e56714cf149885dD45ceLTC: MJNip1YbHrTkQknwTESXQHMPX2rpZZBJXVLBRY: bFgzk1bd3s3zTiEwQUHXXSSa2DbD9HGCjbXLM: GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37XLM MEMO: 1678682822THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!