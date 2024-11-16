HO INVITES FRIENDLY MAGA TO SIT ON CACTUS AND SPIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These numbnuts are ALL on psychotropics; Prozac, Zoloft, Amitriptyline, Imipramine, Valium, Ativan, Buspar, Hydroxyzine, Haldol, Thorazine, Risperdal, Zyprexa, Lithium, Depakote, Lamictal, Ritalin, Adderall, LSD, Psilocybin, Ketamine, PCP, Morphine, Oxycodone, THC. Psychological serious adverse events associated with psychotropic drugs include an increased risk of suicidal ideation or behavior, especially in younger populations with antidepressants; the emergence or worsening of psychotic symptoms, which can occur with stimulants, antidepressants, or even antipsychotics if not properly managed; severe anxiety, agitation, or panic attacks, which might be paradoxical reactions to medications like benzodiazepines or antidepressants; the potential for drug-induced mania or hypomania, particularly with antidepressants in those with bipolar disorder; akathisia, a state of inner restlessness causing agitation and discomfort; hallucinations or delusions, which might be triggered by various psychotropics, including high doses of stimulants or atypical antipsychotics; dependency and withdrawal symptoms, notably from benzodiazepines, leading to psychological distress; and cognitive impairment, ranging from memory issues to more severe cognitive decline, especially with long-term use of certain antipsychotics or anxiolytics.