HO INVITES FRIENDLY MAGA TO SIT ON CACTUS AND SPIN
138 views • 5 months ago

These numbnuts are ALL on psychotropics; Prozac, Zoloft, Amitriptyline, Imipramine, Valium, Ativan, Buspar, Hydroxyzine, Haldol, Thorazine, Risperdal, Zyprexa, Lithium, Depakote, Lamictal, Ritalin, Adderall, LSD, Psilocybin, Ketamine, PCP, Morphine, Oxycodone, THC. Psychological serious adverse events associated with psychotropic drugs include an increased risk of suicidal ideation or behavior, especially in younger populations with antidepressants; the emergence or worsening of psychotic symptoms, which can occur with stimulants, antidepressants, or even antipsychotics if not properly managed; severe anxiety, agitation, or panic attacks, which might be paradoxical reactions to medications like benzodiazepines or antidepressants; the potential for drug-induced mania or hypomania, particularly with antidepressants in those with bipolar disorder; akathisia, a state of inner restlessness causing agitation and discomfort; hallucinations or delusions, which might be triggered by various psychotropics, including high doses of stimulants or atypical antipsychotics; dependency and withdrawal symptoms, notably from benzodiazepines, leading to psychological distress; and cognitive impairment, ranging from memory issues to more severe cognitive decline, especially with long-term use of certain antipsychotics or anxiolytics.

trumpnewspoliticselectiondonald trumpkamala2024kamala harrisharrisangry
