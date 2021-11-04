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FORCEFULLY VAXXED AGAINST HIS WILL - IN THE USA - WATCH! - UNREA
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364 views • November 04, 2021
According to a comment this is an old clip, it was seen in 2020. Whatever this man was in hospital for he knew his rights, and he chose not to take the jab . . . the staff were told he was not capable of making that choice . . . . so they ganged up on him and eventually jabbed him AGAINST HIS WILL!!! This is MEDICAL RAPE . . . if this had been literal rape . . . all hell would have been let loose!! It is disgusting what these people are getting away with!!!
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