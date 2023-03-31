Create New Account
A Dark Event At Covenant Presbyterian Church & A Questionable Shooter (Video)
60 views
channel image
Sons of Liberty
Published 17 hours ago |

The recent shooting in Nashville has caused quite a stir. Those trans-delusional people act like they are the victim, and yet, they are the ones attacking Christians. However, there is also a little bit of history of the Church involved in the shooting that people should be aware about and consider if it is relevant to the narrative. We'll also take a look at a few visuals about what appears to be a false flag. With that said, I make it a point to say that I am not saying people didn't die, merely pointing out some observations, history and thoughts concerning this latest event that is being used to target gun owners and Christians alike.


Keywords
mike huckabeetransgendermass shootingschool shootingroy mooreaudrey halecovenant presbyterian churchjohn perry

