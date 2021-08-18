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Black Alpha Male Nails It & Drops Many Truth Bombs
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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132 views • August 18, 2021
GUY DROPS MANY TRUTH BOMBS: "TO THE BRIXTON VACCINE BUS STAFF"
You can’t just do this without a hell of a lot of research and you have been really smart to remember all of this. WOW he blew me away so much I had to make this video to honor this Wise Patriot.

COVID-19 / MEANING

C-Certificate
O-of
V-Vaccination
ID (IDENTIFICATION)
1-A (Alphabet first letter)
9-I (Alphabet ninth letter)
Artificial Intelligence

This Equals Genocide

When young we all get
a Polio JAB for LIFE.
So why do we need all
These Poisonous JABS?

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
patriot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy