Black Alpha Male Nails It & Drops Many Truth Bombs

GUY DROPS MANY TRUTH BOMBS: "TO THE BRIXTON VACCINE BUS STAFF"

You can’t just do this without a hell of a lot of research and you have been really smart to remember all of this. WOW he blew me away so much I had to make this video to honor this Wise Patriot.



COVID-19 / MEANING



C-Certificate

O-of

V-Vaccination

ID (IDENTIFICATION)

1-A (Alphabet first letter)

9-I (Alphabet ninth letter)

Artificial Intelligence



This Equals Genocide



When young we all get

a Polio JAB for LIFE.

So why do we need all

These Poisonous JABS?



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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

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