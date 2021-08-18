© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Alpha Male Nails It & Drops Many Truth Bombs
Follow
3
Share
Report
132 views • August 18, 2021
GUY DROPS MANY TRUTH BOMBS: "TO THE BRIXTON VACCINE BUS STAFF"
You can’t just do this without a hell of a lot of research and you have been really smart to remember all of this. WOW he blew me away so much I had to make this video to honor this Wise Patriot.
COVID-19 / MEANING
C-Certificate
O-of
V-Vaccination
ID (IDENTIFICATION)
1-A (Alphabet first letter)
9-I (Alphabet ninth letter)
Artificial Intelligence
This Equals Genocide
When young we all get
a Polio JAB for LIFE.
So why do we need all
These Poisonous JABS?
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
You can’t just do this without a hell of a lot of research and you have been really smart to remember all of this. WOW he blew me away so much I had to make this video to honor this Wise Patriot.
COVID-19 / MEANING
C-Certificate
O-of
V-Vaccination
ID (IDENTIFICATION)
1-A (Alphabet first letter)
9-I (Alphabet ninth letter)
Artificial Intelligence
This Equals Genocide
When young we all get
a Polio JAB for LIFE.
So why do we need all
These Poisonous JABS?
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.