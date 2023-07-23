Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia used the latest generation of kamikaze lancet drones to destroy leopard tanks in Ukraine
channel image
Russia Truth
446 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
182 views
Published 21 hours ago

the report mentioned the initiation of production for a new generation of Lancet drones called "Izdelie 53," designed for use in a multi-charge launcher system. Publicly available Russian sources stated that the Lancet drone boasts advanced capabilities and comes at a relatively affordable price of approximately 3 million roubles, equivalent to around $35,000. For instance, analysts compared its price to that of an S-300 missile, which costs several hundred thousand dollars, and a Leopard 2 tank, which costs several million dollars.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket