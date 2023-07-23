Russia used the latest generation of kamikaze lancet drones to destroy leopard tanks in Ukraine

the report mentioned the initiation of production for a new generation of Lancet drones called "Izdelie 53," designed for use in a multi-charge launcher system. Publicly available Russian sources stated that the Lancet drone boasts advanced capabilities and comes at a relatively affordable price of approximately 3 million roubles, equivalent to around $35,000.
For instance, analysts compared its price to that of an S-300 missile, which costs several hundred thousand dollars, and a Leopard 2 tank, which costs several million dollars.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.