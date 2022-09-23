Biden Issues Executive Order to Begin Transhuman Nightmare - #NewWorldNextWeek

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220922/
This week on the New World Next Week: the US Senate's CIA torture report will remain classified for national security reasons; Biden issues an executive order to start a whole-of-government effort to push transhuman biodigital convergence; and Beyond Meat's COO tries to bite someone's face off, presumably from a lack of real protein in his diet.
