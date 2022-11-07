Sunday Service: GOD SPOKE A POWERFUL WORD AHEAD OF THE MIDTERMS...





Watch The Remnant Channel @ www.TheRemnantChannel.com





Thank you for tuning into today's broadcast. Our sponsor for this show is www.earthechofoods.com/todd. They have amazing superfoods and will also give you an additional 15% off if you use the promo code "TODD". Please check out their amazing products and help support this broadcast.





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give





Get up-to-the-minute news here: www.Remnant.News





Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app





Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme





Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: https://remnant.news/hanews/deals-for-remnant-warriors/