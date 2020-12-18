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2020-12-18 - Why is the Government UK LTD dissolving? And snapshot of debt dealings
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12 views • March 22, 2021
Credits to Observation Deck on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygfcJJX_VR0
"In this episode, I wanted to bring to your attention (while we are distracted from other issues) the fact Government UK LTD is being struck from the companies register which defaults all assets to the Crown.
In this episode, I wanted to bring to your attention (while we are distracted from other issues) the fact Government UK LTD is being struck from the companies register which defaults all assets to the Crown.
Additionally, I give you a snapshot of why I have been busy on my latest book on how to not only stop debt collectors but get back what they took in the first place,.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/observation
Paypal: https://tinyurl.com/ydb75knz
BTC: 19Zmmp1tkJWFRD81swfAwpnisAmAgvvwd9
LTC: LW234Z53oVfeGZAXxsmMQC6ERwffpK7vBR
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PegasusVideos
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgnNaQ52jXbF/
The lien Machine eBook: https://gaiauni.com/product/commercial-lien-procedure/
Law of Liberty eBook: https://gaiauni.com/product/laws-of-liberty/
Marks Lawful school with access to membership and foundation courses: https://www.solutionsempowerment.com/ref/[email protected]/
Use discount code “Pegasus” to get your 10% off membership.
OD Store: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKuosQRAchAOrN0-y4SW1A/store
VPN DEAL: https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/05522373/filing-history
"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygfcJJX_VR0
"In this episode, I wanted to bring to your attention (while we are distracted from other issues) the fact Government UK LTD is being struck from the companies register which defaults all assets to the Crown.
In this episode, I wanted to bring to your attention (while we are distracted from other issues) the fact Government UK LTD is being struck from the companies register which defaults all assets to the Crown.
Additionally, I give you a snapshot of why I have been busy on my latest book on how to not only stop debt collectors but get back what they took in the first place,.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/observation
Paypal: https://tinyurl.com/ydb75knz
BTC: 19Zmmp1tkJWFRD81swfAwpnisAmAgvvwd9
LTC: LW234Z53oVfeGZAXxsmMQC6ERwffpK7vBR
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PegasusVideos
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgnNaQ52jXbF/
The lien Machine eBook: https://gaiauni.com/product/commercial-lien-procedure/
Law of Liberty eBook: https://gaiauni.com/product/laws-of-liberty/
Marks Lawful school with access to membership and foundation courses: https://www.solutionsempowerment.com/ref/[email protected]/
Use discount code “Pegasus” to get your 10% off membership.
OD Store: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKuosQRAchAOrN0-y4SW1A/store
VPN DEAL: https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/05522373/filing-history
"
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