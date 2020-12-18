BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2020-12-18 - Why is the Government UK LTD dissolving? And snapshot of debt dealings
LovePeaceHeal
LovePeaceHeal
106 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • March 22, 2021
Credits to Observation Deck on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygfcJJX_VR0

"In this episode, I wanted to bring to your attention (while we are distracted from other issues) the fact Government UK LTD is being struck from the companies register which defaults all assets to the Crown.

In this episode, I wanted to bring to your attention (while we are distracted from other issues) the fact Government UK LTD is being struck from the companies register which defaults all assets to the Crown.

Additionally, I give you a snapshot of why I have been busy on my latest book on how to not only stop debt collectors but get back what they took in the first place,.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/observation
Paypal: https://tinyurl.com/ydb75knz
BTC: 19Zmmp1tkJWFRD81swfAwpnisAmAgvvwd9
LTC: LW234Z53oVfeGZAXxsmMQC6ERwffpK7vBR
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PegasusVideos
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgnNaQ52jXbF/
The lien Machine eBook: https://gaiauni.com/product/commercial-lien-procedure/
Law of Liberty eBook: https://gaiauni.com/product/laws-of-liberty/
Marks Lawful school with access to membership and foundation courses: https://www.solutionsempowerment.com/ref/[email protected]/
Use discount code “Pegasus” to get your 10% off membership.
OD Store: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKuosQRAchAOrN0-y4SW1A/store
VPN DEAL: https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/05522373/filing-history
"
Keywords
bankruptcyunited kingdomfinance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy