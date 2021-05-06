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A Clean Grounding Spot in the Yard
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471 views • May 06, 2021
This is how to find a low current spot in the yard for earthing/grounding. Using dowsing and the Fluke 287, one can find the primary and secondary side of the transformer current flows through the earth. They can be blocked or rerouted using copper rods but that may makes the low areas, higher. If you want a small area that has the lowest level, don't block the high flow paths. Just find the area between the high flow lanes.
www.homeEMFtracing.com
www.homeEMFtracing.com
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