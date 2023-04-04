https://gettr.com/post/p2ddz1uc2ad

"When You Look Through The Charges For All Of His Online Businesses, They Basically All Come Down To The Allegation That Miles Guo Was Making False Statements. But, In Every Case, The SEC Comes In And Freezes The Assets Before The Business Could Do Anything. The SEC Caused The Businesses To Fail, Not Miles Guo."





#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





Zach De Gregorio of @FinanceWolves breaking down the shockingly minute evidence backing the federal government's arguments against Mr. Guo.





