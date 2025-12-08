Joe Oltmann Untamed | Trevor Kirk + Tina Peters Pardon Bombshell & Presidential Justice | 12.8.25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tina Peters’ new pardon filing drops the hammer: Dominion and Jena Griswold ran an “illegal operation” to wipe 2020 election data and overthrow the government. The only forensic proof still exists because this 70-year-old Gold Star mother risked everything to save it. She’s coughing blood in a freezing Colorado cell while the coup plotters pray those images stay buried.
Bronze Star vet and ex-LASD Deputy Trevor Kirk joins us next. Kamala’s DOJ tried to cage him for 10 years over a 17-second clip. Trump’s new U.S. Attorney gutted the charge, but Trevor’s still stripped of his 2A rights and fighting the 9th Circuit. He’s here to expose the lawfare now hunting every street cop.
ICE is ripping through New Orleans—deporting criminal illegals while radicals scream and patriots cheer. Raw street footage, no filter. Two American heroes crucified, one republic on the line. This is Untamed. No surrender.
Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann
Support the Untamed Sponsors!
#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com
Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of
the Untamed family.
https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new
Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!
Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!
Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna
Products
Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW
Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!
Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help