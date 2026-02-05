Forage Pellet Production Line Crushing Stage

This video shows the crushing stage of a forage pellet production line in operation. Watch how raw forage materials are efficiently crushed into uniform particles, preparing them for stable pelletizing and high-quality forage pellets.

The crushing system plays a key role in improving pellet quality, reducing energy consumption, and ensuring smooth operation of the entire forage pellet production line. Ideal for grass pellets, hay pellets, and other forage materials.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/alfalfa-pellet-machine/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867