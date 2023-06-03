https://gettr.com/post/p2iotura601
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
Richard Franco took a $20 million bribe from the FBI. He took the money from Jack Ma and Wu Zheng.
Richard Franco拿了2000万贿赂的联邦调查局的人。他从马云和吴征那里拿的钱。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.