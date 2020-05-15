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'Breaking President Trump Says He Will Mobilize Military To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine.
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4173 views • May 15, 2020
WELL AMERICA, IT LOOKS AS THOUGH TRUMP HAS BEEN PLAYING THE PEOPLE ALL ALONG! HE IS OBVIOUSLY IN BED WITH BILL HELL GATES, FAUCHI AND THE REST OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL CARTEL. TRUMP HAS EXPOSED HIS HAND. NOW THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAD BETTER EXPOSE THEIR HAND. WE WILL NOT BE PIN CUSHIONS FOR THE NWO DEPOPULATION PROGRAM!!!!
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