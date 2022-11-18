Create New Account
Kalibr landing all over Ukraine as consequence of Kiev provocation
The Prisoner
Published 11 days ago
Russia launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine in the areas of Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia. At least 80 Kalibr missiles of Russian Armed Forces and Shahed drones targeted Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure. The attack was a response to the terrorist bombing of Kherson Dam of any provocation from Kiev that was not tolerated by Russia.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

russiaukrainekalibrshahed

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
