Russia launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine in the areas of Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia. At least 80 Kalibr missiles of Russian Armed Forces and Shahed drones targeted Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure. The attack was a response to the terrorist bombing of Kherson Dam of any provocation from Kiev that was not tolerated by Russia.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

