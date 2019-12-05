NEW YORK ASSEMBLY DEMANDING THE FAMILY COURT & CPS IS ABOLISHED & ARRESTED! NOW

PUNISHED 4 PROTECTING FRANCESCA AMATO SERVES UP THE NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY INVITED TO SPEAK W/REGARDS TO THE FAMILY COURT MERGER & CPS SO CALLED CHANGES - THESE CHANGES ONLY MOVE FEDERAL FUNDING FROM ONE PLACE TO THE OTHER- ABOLISH & ARRES



Following from David Johnson‎ (correct)

to THE B.A.R. & C.P.S. ARE TRAFFICKING PERSONS & KIDS FOR $$PROFIT$$

November 23 at 1:35 PM



Did you know Social Services or Child Protection Services and Family Courts are not owned by the Government???



NOPE. They are owned by the B.A.R. Association which is owned by banks and Corporation's owned by Freemasons, Criminal Families and Organized crime. FACT.



These courts and organizations are taking as many children from FAMILIES as they can. FACT Why????

For profit using money traded on their birth Certificate in the Stock Market.That's a whole lotta Money per infant or child!



Why do they do it???

Simple..They are for Profit Organizations that get paid incentives for each child they take. Infants and disabled children are worth more because of disability claims.

Most of These children are sold or traded into Sex Trafficking Rings or WORSE MUCH WORSE.



That's right, These Unlawful and Unconstitutional Child Protection Services and Fake Family courts are the Worlds Largest Child Predators on Earth. Please help us Campaign to make it STOP . #STOPCHILSTRAFFICTING #SHARETHELOVE